Lora Lynn (formerly Mitchell Mattly) Harris, 57, passed away December 11, 2020. Memorial services will be at a later date. Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Eureka, KS.
Lora was born August 10, 1963, in Eureka, KS to Paul and Rose Mitchell. She graduated from Liberty High School and earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Child Development with a minor in Psychology from CMSU, now University of Central Missouri. Lora first worked in child care and later earned her LPN degree from Stanford Community College. She worked as an LPN in Iowa in the home health field. Lora returned to Kansas City in the early 2000s. She married Donald Harris in June 2020. Lora was a member of Gashland Baptist Church and was very involved in church activities. She enjoyed word search games and latch-hook.
She was preceded in death by several of her grandparents; and her sister-in-law, Jane Robb Mitchell.
Lora is survived by husband, Donald Harris; parents, Paul and Rose Mitchell; grandmother, Virginia Wheeler; brother, Michael Mitchell; niece, Carly Mitchell; nephews, Joshua Mitchell (Kelli) and their son, Gauge, Zachary Mitchell; as well as aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements: Church Archer Pasley.
