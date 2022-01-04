Loraine Lilly Goodway of Buckner, MO. Passed away January 1, 2022. She was born October the 2nd, 1926 to L.V. and Minnie Griffin.
Visitation will be held 1-2 p.m., Friday, January 7, 2022, with service following at Fry-Bross and Spidle Funeral Home. Loraine will be laid to rest at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Kearney, MO.
She was married to Cletis Johnson in 1946 and widowed in 1958. She was blessed with two daughters, Brenda and Linda. She later met Roger Goodway and they were married June 19, 1976, a union which lasted 45 years.
Loraine was an avid antique collector, she loved Victorian furniture and Gone With The Wind lamps. She enjoyed making friends and entertaining in the Scarlet O’Hara room at the family home Pine Haven.
She was a member of the Liberty Hills Country Club, the VFW, American Legion and the Red Hat Society. She participated in the 1st Jesse James Day parade in 1970. She and her husband enjoyed entering their classic cars in parades over the years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cletis; daughter, Linda Wages; brothers, Burlin Griffin, Elzie Griffin, Sterling Griffin; also, one sister, Irene Nettle.
Loraine is survived by her husband, Roger; daughter, Brenda Saladin; sisters, Dene Payne, Katherine Wilson; stepson, Geoffrey (Debra) Goodway; stepdaughter, Gillian (Matt) Price; grandchildren, Trevor (Sandra) Mann, Angela (Wally) Binney, Kevin Thuerwaechter; step grandchildren, Kailey, Zachary, Nicolette, Josh, Melanie, Travis; 9 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.
