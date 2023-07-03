Loreta M. Moore
A final blessing of "I love you more!" was given to family and friends on June 28, 2023, and Loreta M. Moore, 105, left this earth with Jesus, just as she wanted to do.
A joyful celebration of life will be held at 2d Baptist Church, Liberty, Missouri, on July 29, 2023, with visitation at 10 a.m., and service at 11 a.m.
Our Mom and Nana lived a life of service, nurtured and powered by deep spiritual beliefs and a remarkable faith. The oldest of three children, she was born in Malvern, Arkansas, on November 16, 1917, to Bessie and Will McClain. The early death of her father when she was 12 ended childhood as Loreta was needed to help care for two younger siblings.
In her late teens, Loreta was named the Most Beautiful Woman in Hot Springs County. She later caught the eye of several suitors, including the young preacher, David Moore. A highly-suspect, but beloved family tale, has Loreta saying goodbye at the back door to one gentleman caller, as David was met at the front door by her mother. She and David were married in 1943, a marriage that lasted 73 years until his death in 2016.
Loreta aspired to be a minister’s wife and welcomed this role in the early years of her marriage. She formed loving relationships with many church members and families that remained strong throughout her life.
It was her husband's call to be a professor at William Jewell College that saw her leave Arkansas in 1956 for the "far north" of Liberty, Missouri. She would live from in the Northland for the rest of her life.
Loreta's exceptional spirit and love of children came to the fore in Liberty and led her to a career/ ministry with preschool children. She advocated for and created the preschool department at 2d Baptist Church in Liberty in the 1960s.
At the request of other mothers in town, Loreta formed Liberty's first preschool in 1963 to meet the childcare and early learning needs of the community's children. Generations of kids attended Little Tots Pre-School. She was a pioneer in early childhood education, leading workshops and training sessions over several decades.
Loreta was a force of nature. To know her was to be inspired by her persistent and commanding determination. She was instrumental in opening the In As Much Ministry for people in need, funded in part by contributions from Northland residents to the holiday Salvation Army kettles. These efforts started when Loreta was in her 80s, and she became synonymous with the kettle bell ringers in Liberty. Without a computer, Loreta scheduled an army of ringers, made reminder calls, and then filled in for people who failed to show for their shift. The Sun Newspaper reported she helped raise over $400,000 for In As Much. TV Channel 9 caught her outside a Liberty grocery store ringing bells in 10-degree weather. She was in her 90s at the time.
Loreta was honored by her church as one of two women elected as the first female deacons, with the Outstanding Public Service Award during the 2001 Martin Luther King Celebration in Liberty, and by her community with its Civic Leadership Award in 2008. But her greatest honor was being a servant of God.
She is survived by three children, Shera Farnham (Doug DeMuth), Phoenix, AZ; Kathy Dunn (Jim), Prairie Village, KS; and Cliff Moore (Brenda), Olathe, KS; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; her sister, Bea Ashcraft; and several nieces and nephews. A great cloud of witnesses, admirers, and fellow saints join in celebrating her blessed life.
The family requests no flowers. Memorial gifts can be given to help fund scholarships at 2d Friends Preschool, a ministry started by Loreta at 2d Baptist Church, 300 West Kansas, Liberty, MO 64068, to In As Much Ministry, 2050 Plumbers Way, Ste 190, Liberty, MO 64068, or to a charity of one's choosing.
Memories of Loreta may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com, as arrangements are under the direction of Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
"We know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose."
