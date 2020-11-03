Lori Shannon Smith passed away Oct. 3, 2020, at home in Monett, MO surrounded by family and friends. Lori was preceded in death by her mother, Marjorie Gentry, and step father James Gentry. She is survived by her sons, Casey and Stephen Smith; significant other Lori Hilz; father Stephen Clemens; Sister Tracey Clemens; stepbrother Jeff Gentry, and stepsister Sue Englesby. A memorial service will be held on Nov. 7, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Kearney, MO. Private interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are free for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
Latest News
- Voters approve county constitution
- Next county assessor is Tracy Baldwin
- Voters approve Amendment 3, rolling back 'Clean Missouri' redistricting changes
- Incumbents sweep Boone County legislative races
- Jon Carpenter wins western county commissioner seat
- Smithville fire district passes 35 cent tax increase
- Voters report long lines on Election Day 2020
- Increase current, future health by eliminating stress
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 18
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 16
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 4
-
Nov 18
-
Dec 2
-
Dec 16
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.