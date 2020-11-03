Lori Shannon Smith passed away Oct. 3, 2020, at home in Monett, MO surrounded by family and friends. Lori was preceded in death by her mother, Marjorie Gentry, and step father James Gentry. She is survived by her sons, Casey and Stephen Smith; significant other Lori Hilz; father Stephen Clemens; Sister Tracey Clemens; stepbrother Jeff Gentry, and stepsister Sue Englesby. A memorial service will be held on Nov. 7, 2020 at First United Methodist Church in Kearney, MO. Private interment will be held at Fairview Cemetery.

