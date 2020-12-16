Lorraine (Stockwell) Becker, 91, died December 9, 2020, in Kansas City, MO.
She was born March 22, 1929 in Excelsior Springs, MO, to James M. and Thelma (Pierce) Stockwell. She married Robert K. Kindred November 15, 1947. They divorced in 1973. They had three children: Gary, Janice and Joyce. She married Charles William “Bill” Becker in 1973. He died in July, 2007.
Full obituary at dignitymemorial.com.
