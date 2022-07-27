Loyd Vernon Dickey
5/31/1931-7/24/2022
Loyd Vernon Dickey, 91, of Lawson, Missouri passed away on July 24, 2022.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Lawson, 412 N. Raum, Lawson, Missouri. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 28, 2022 at Lawson Baptist Church with burial to follow at Lawson Cemetery.
