Lula E. (Scott) Knowles, 102, passed away June 17, 2020. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020 with visitation and slide presentation from 4-4:30 followed by service at Clay County Christian Church, 1200 B. Hwy, Liberty, MO. 64068.
Arrangements: Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Excelsior Springs, MO 64052 816-630-3131
