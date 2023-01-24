Lynda Kay Templeton of Warrensburg, Missouri passed away January 13, 2023 at Kansas City Hospice House. Lynda was born June 4, 1947, in Liberty, Missouri to Archie Matheny Templeton and Pansy Irene Bean.
Lynda graduated from Liberty High School in 1965. In 1969 she earned a psychology degree from William Jewell College. She earned her master's degree in speech pathology from Central Missouri State University in 1976. After graduating she taught for 2 years at Shawnee Mound and Calhoun before taking a job with the Independence School District. She taught special education at Palmer Junior High School from 1978-1985 and speech and special education at John W Luff Elementary School and Christian Ott Elementary School from 1985-2002.
She thoroughly enjoyed teaching students with special needs. Always smiling, laughing and a child at heart, she endeared herself to her students. As a believer in Jesus Christ, Lynda followed his example and treated her students with respect, compassion, patience, devotion and most importantly love. Her students flourished because of it. She would often say, these students are very smart, they just need someone to believe in them and give them a chance.
After retiring she moved to Warrensburg, MO. She was a full-time caregiver to her mother for 10 years. She attended the First Baptist Church and volunteered as a greeter and sang in the choir. She volunteered at the Johnson County historical society. She wrote poems for the senior newsletter every month for two years. Her favorite hobbies were drinking coffee, sewing, artwork, writing, and reading about everything from medical and history to ghost stories and aliens. After midnight you could always find her by the radio listening to Coast to Coast AM.
In the past 4 years she battled numerous medical challenges. But the tumors, cysts, viruses, infections, and cancers failed to put a damper on her optimism. She faced these challenges head on with a grateful heart knowing each day is a blessing. Instead of classrooms and churches, her bright smile was now lighting up physical therapy gyms, MRI tubes, chemotherapy bays and emergency rooms. One doctor remarked on her positive attitude saying "It's like she takes chemotherapy for vitamins." Because of her grit and determination physical therapists referred to her as TNT "Tough as Nails Templeton." She would repeat the phrases "the more you do, the more you can do" and "never give up, never give in, fight to the end." She was laid to rest Friday January 20 at Fairview Cemetery in Liberty, Missouri.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.