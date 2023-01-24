Lynda Kay Templeton of Warrensburg, Missouri passed away January 13, 2023 at Kansas City Hospice House. Lynda was born June 4, 1947, in Liberty, Missouri to Archie Matheny Templeton and Pansy Irene Bean.

Lynda graduated from Liberty High School in 1965. In 1969 she earned a psychology degree from William Jewell College. She earned her master's degree in speech pathology from Central Missouri State University in 1976. After graduating she taught for 2 years at Shawnee Mound and Calhoun before taking a job with the Independence School District. She taught special education at Palmer Junior High School from 1978-1985 and speech and special education at John W Luff Elementary School and Christian Ott Elementary School from 1985-2002.

