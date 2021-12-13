Dr. Lynn A. Schmitt passed away Dec. 9, 2021. A celebration of Lynn’s life will be held Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021 at Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO. A visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. and the service to follow at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Holt United Methodist Church.
Arrangements by Church Archer Pasley, churcharcherpasley.com.
