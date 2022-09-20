Mable Katherine Atwater Shibley, 98, a longtime Liberty resident, passed away peacefully on September 19, 2022 with loved ones at her side.
A native of Scotland County, MO, Mable was born June 21, 1924, the third of six children of Leasel R. and Allie Deloma (McFarland) Atwater. She was married to William Alvin "Bill" Shibley until his death in 2004. Their relationship was a true love story of 62 years together.
Along with being a devoted wife and mother, Mabel was a licensed beautician in her home for many years. She was the proud mother of two Eagle Scouts and grandmother of an Eagle Scout. Mabel was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a dedicated fan of the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs.
Along with her parents and husband, Mable was preceded in death by five brothers; her grandson Christopher Shibley; and great grandson Tyler Trieb.
Survivors include her sons, William Eugene Shibley and Clarence Alvin Shibley (Denise); grandchildren, Kelly Trieb (Rick) and Bryan Shibley; great grandchildren, Trenton, Morgan, Autumn and Drake; a great granddaughter Violet due in November 2022; as well as many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin at 6 p.m., followed by a service at 7 p.m., on Friday, September 23, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 North State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 24, at Gorin Cemetery, Gorin, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
