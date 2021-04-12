Mace Branson Harris, 83, passed away April 3, 2021. Mace was born Feb. 27, 1938 in Kansas City, MO, the son of Lee and Edna Harris.
Mace retired from Ford Motor Company after many years of service.
Mace is preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Virginia Harris. He is survived by his children Jenny (Brian) Carneal, Susie (Rick) Beins, Chris (Kathy) Harris, grandchildren Holly, Hayley & Jack Carneal, MacKenzie Lucy, Cody Konecny, Mandy Hill, Lindsey Geren and 7 great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held for both Mace & Virginia as a private family service.
Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go. Joshua 1:9
