Madeline Marie (Cupito) Love, 85, of Smithville, MO, passed away March 25, 2020.
Funeral services are private with burial at Mt. Saint Mary’s Cemetery. Contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society or Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Smithville, MO.
Madeline was born July 20, 1934, in Kansas City, MO to the late Anthony Cupito and Fern Saia. She retired from J.C. Penney’s where she worked at the Metro North and Ambassador locations. She was an artist at heart and was a talented quilter and oil painter. She also enjoyed baking and was known for her cookies. Madeline was an active member of Good Shepherd Parish where she served as a Eucharistic Minister.
Madeline was preceded in death by her brother, Pete Cupito. She is survived by her daughter, Nia Elliott; sister, Phyllis Corbett; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
