Malinda (Howard) East, 82, of Trimble, MO passed away peacefully at home and surrounded by her family, Nov. 29, 2020.
Survivors: husband, Shay; children, Missy (Randy) Heilman and Tim (Kim) East; grandchildren, Courtney (Logan) Scarlett, TC East, and Shaylea East; great-grandson, Ty; several nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Private Family Graveside Service will be held.
Memorials: Paradise United Methodist Church, 18501 Church St. Smithville, MO 64089.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.