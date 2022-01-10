Marcia C. Grimes, 78, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away January 7, 2022.
A memorial visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00am, Saturday, January 15th, with a memorial service to follow at 11:00am, all at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Food Pantry of the Liberty Christian Church.
Marcia was born May 10, 1943, in Kansas City, Missouri to C. B. and Pearl McComas. She graduated from Liberty High School in 1961. Marcia earned her license as an LPN from the Board of Education Research Hospital in 1962. She was a member of Liberty Christian Church and the Christian Women’s Fellowship. Marcia was a former Girl Scout leader and Boy Scout den mother. She was a member of the Jaycee Wives of Liberty. Marcia retired from King City Manor in King City, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, E. Clayton Grimes; her stepson, Edward Grimes; and her sister-in-law, Bonnie McComas.
Marcia is survived by her children, Steven Kelley (Taira), and Mike C. Kelley (Rachel), Nancy E. Caviglione, and Paula A. Weaver (Billy); her stepchildren, Sandra Harlow (Ron), Mary Leer (Dwayne), Rose Runyan (Randy); her seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; her brother, Davis S. McComas; as well as other relatives and friends.
Fond memories and condolences may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, (816) 781-2000.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.