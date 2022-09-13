Marellyn Ann McCoy Palmer, 98, of Liberty, MO passed away on September 10, 2022, at KC Hospice House at North Kansas City Hospital.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Hillcrest Cemetery, W U.S. Highway 69, Excelsior Springs, MO.
A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. at the Liberty Community Center, 1600 S. Withers Road, Liberty, where we will honor her love of desserts with an ice cream social.
Marellyn was born December 22, 1923, in Liberty, MO, to Herschell and Elsie (Fowler) McCoy. She attended Liberty High School, Class of 1941. She married G.L. (Jud) Palmer, on July 15, 1944, making their home in Liberty, MO, on the farm that she grew up on.
Working as a clerical secretary, she first worked at the VA hospital in Excelsior Springs then at Selective Service Draft Board in Liberty, where she retired in 1973 after a total of 25 years. She then worked one year for Farm Bureau, three years with Liberty Public Schools in food service, and finished her career with 12 years at Landing Auto Parts in Liberty, retiring in 1990. And through all her years, she was a caregiver.
She was a member of Woods Memorial Christian Church and the National Association of Retired of Federal Employees.
Marellyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of thirty-nine years; two brothers, Ray McCoy and Robert (Bob) McCoy; and a stepdaughter, Lutricia Rapue.
Survivors include son, Charles Glen Palmer, of the home; daughter, Susan Palmer Hatch (Philip), of Liberty; one cousin; two nephews; a niece; and many great-nieces and nephews. Marellyn was blessed to be a stepgrandmother, a great-grandmother, a great-great grandmother and soon-to-be great-great-great grandmother.
Marellyn was a generous, loving wife, mother and grandmother, who was adored by all her family. She gave unconditionally to those she loved, and everyone’s needs were most important to her. She always, always had a smile, and she will be greatly missed.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: NorthCare Hospice House (Kansas City Hospice), 2800 Clay Edwards Drive, 2nd Floor NKC, MO, 64116; or Kindred at Home Foundation, 6330 Sprint Parkway, Suite 300, Overland Park KS 66211 (app.etapestry.com/onlineforms/kindredathomefoundation).
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.