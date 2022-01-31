Margaret Catherine (Yauk) Yoakum, 82, of Liberty, Missouri, died on January 14, 2022.
Margaret was born January 14, 1939, to Rev. Martin Yauk and Esther Kruckenberg Yauk, in Kingfisher, Oklahoma. She lived in several states throughout the Midwest, and eventually attended and graduated from St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran School and Seward High School in Seward, Nebraska.
Upon moving to Kansas City, Margaret began working at Massey Ferguson, where she met Robert Yoakum. Margaret and Robert married on August 8, 1964, and enjoyed 53 years of marriage. They were blessed with three sons.
Margaret took special joy in working with young children. Her bright smile was familiar to many Liberty children. Margaret was an active member of St. Stephen Lutheran Church for over 50 years, where she took great pleasure in working with the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League. Margaret enjoyed travel, counted cross-stitch and cheering on the Kansas City Chiefs.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and by her husband, Robert.
Margaret is survived by her three sons and their spouses, Rolland (and Barbara) of Liberty, Missouri; Martin (and Patty) of St. Louis, Missouri; and Rev. Kevin (and Kathy) of Riverview, Florida. Margaret has five grandchildren, Sean, Elliott, Mitchell, Margo and Kara Yoakum. She is also survived by her sister, Carol Compton; niece, Christine Compton; and nephew, Madison Compton.
A memorial service will be held at St. Stephen Lutheran Church of Liberty, Missouri on Monday, February 7th, at 11a.m.
Fond memories and condolences for Margaret may be left at churcharcherpasley.com. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Small Saints Learning Center of St. Stephen Lutheran Church.
