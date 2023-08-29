Margaret Kathryn Cox, age 86, passed away on August 26, 2023.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023 from noon to 1 p.m. at Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin Street, Liberty, Missouri 64068, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Kathryn will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery in Liberty.

