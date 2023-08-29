Margaret Kathryn Cox, age 86, passed away on August 26, 2023.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023 from noon to 1 p.m. at Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin Street, Liberty, Missouri 64068, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Kathryn will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery in Liberty.
She was born Margaret Kathryn Leutjen in Mosby, MO, to Harry A. Leutjen and Ida Margaret Ashcraft, on December 17, 1936. Kathryn graduated from Excelsior Springs High School, Class of 1954. She married Bennie Lloyd Cox on January 14, 1955. Kathryn started as a nurse's aid trainee while still in high school. Following high school, she became a certified nurse trainee, working in Liberty Hospital, where she later advanced to a health unit coordinator. She retired from Liberty Hospital after over 28 years of working there. Kathryn always had a love for learning; she received a biblical studies certification at her church and then was able to teach Bible study class. Kathryn enjoyed singing in church; one of her earliest memories is going to Sunday school at Mosby Baptist Church.
Kathryn is survived by her daughters, Susanne Jo Ellen Perkins (Aaron), and Jennifer Lee Helen Bingham (Bruce); grandchildren, Dustin M. Gray (Alexis), Alexa Samples, Havin Marrant, Camille Stevens (Daeton), Clayton Marrant (Katelyn) and Keira Cox Vaughn; great-grandchildren, Dustin Gray II, Alec Gray, Joseph Gray, Oakleigh Gray, Hudson Gray, Asher Gray, Jack Vaughn and Sarah Vaughn; and great-great-grandchildren, Roman Gray and Atticus Gray.
Kathryn was preceded in death by her parents, Harry A. Leutjen and Ida M. Leutjen; her siblings, Robert A. Leutjen and Wanda R. Leutjen; her husband, Bennie Lloyd Cox; and her children, Brenda K. Jett, Beverly A. Cox, Janet R. Perdue and Monty L. Cox.
Fond memories and condolences for Kathryn may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com as arrangements are under the direction of Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, (816) 781-2000.
