Our beloved mother, Margaret L. (Maggie) Isenhour Foster went to be with our Heavenly Father July 12. She was a devoted mother of Cindy (Foster) Neff, Kathy (Foster) Reynolds, and Dr. Steven W. Foster. Grandmother to 6, great grandmother to 11, and great great grandmother to one. Maggie loved family gatherings, golf, her Bible study group and friends at Pleasant Valley Church. Maggie also enjoyed being part of the local Red Hatters. Margaret was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Edwin W. Foster. She was also preceded in death by her parents Edwin and Larue Isenhour, 2 brothers, Ed and Joe, and one sister Norma Jean. Mom will be missed by all, and we are so very thankful for the legacy of faith that she leaves behind.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are being made through D.W. Newcomers’s Sons (816-452-8419).
