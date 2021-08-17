Margaret L. “Maggie” (Grinstead) Heinz
1935-2021
Margaret L. “Maggie” (Grinstead) Heinz, 86, Kearney, Missouri, formerly of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
On April 10, 1935 she was born in Blythedale, Missouri to Leland and Ruth (Lewis) Grinstead.
She married Charles F. Heinz on Nov. 20, 1957; they were later divorced.
Margaret enjoyed bowling and spending time with her family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Belinda Faris; sister, Marion Campbell; brothers, Keith, Bud, Albert Dean, Carl “Gene”, and Ronnie Grinstead; son-in-law, Kevin Tinder.
Survivors include daughters, Charla Heinz Eversole (Jim) and Debbie Heinz Tinder; grandchildren, Samantha Drake (Dustin), Amanda Mollett (Chris), Krista Faris, Shelby Eulinger (¬¬Jeremiah), Cody Tinder, Cameron Tinder (Hannah), Bailey Tinder, Brady Tinder; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Betty Broncucci; brother-in-law, Melvin Heinz; numerous nieces and nephews; and her beloved cat, Sissy.
Graveside services: 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 23 at Cosby Zion Cemetery, Cosby, Missouri. The family will gather with friends 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 22 at Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
