Margaret Elaine Billings (Pyle) (Aikin) went to the Lord on April 10, 2023, with her son and daughter-in-law at her side.
"Meg" was born in Rushville, Indiana on February 14, 1924, to Maude and Welcome Aikin. She was a joyful and happy farm girl. In 1944, during WWII, Meg married Stephen Eugene Pyle. In 1978, she married Paul Dale Billings. Meg had a full and wonderful life that space does not come close to permitting. At one time, she was voted "Kindest Kansas City Citizen."
She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Stephen Pyle; her second husband, Paul Billings; son, Stephen Welcome Pyle; grandson, Jordan Stephen Pyle; and stepson, Jeff Billings.
Meg is survived by her son, Mark Stephen Pyle and his wife Janice Elaine; her grandson, Travis James Pyle and his wife Mandy and their two children, Zoe and Jacob. She is also survived by stepdaughters, Susan VanderLinden (Tom), Patty Henderson (Mark), and Kathy Billings, and their children. Spending time in her care during their youth were granddaughters, Amber Thompkins and Melanie Benson.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, May 20th at 11 a.m. at Liberty Christian Fellowship, 1815 W. Liberty Drive, Liberty, Missouri. Interment service will be at 1:30 p.m. at New Hope Cemetery of Liberty.
Arrangements are under the assistance of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home of Liberty, (816) 781-2000.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be published for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.