Margaret Elaine Billings (Pyle) (Aikin) went to the Lord on April 10, 2023, with her son and daughter-in-law at her side.

"Meg" was born in Rushville, Indiana on February 14, 1924, to Maude and Welcome Aikin. She was a joyful and happy farm girl. In 1944, during WWII, Meg married Stephen Eugene Pyle. In 1978, she married Paul Dale Billings. Meg had a full and wonderful life that space does not come close to permitting. At one time, she was voted "Kindest Kansas City Citizen."

