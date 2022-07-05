Margaret R. Tuttle, 94 of Kearney MO, passed away June 30, 2022 with family by her side. Per her requests, there will be no visitation or funeral services.
Margaret was born February 20, 1928 in Braymer, Missouri to parents Frank and Velta Jenks as the second of four children. In September 1948 she married Harold G Tuttle and they soon welcomed a son, Junior, in 1951. The family settled in Kearney, MIssouri where she resided in the same home until her death. Margaret and Harold were active members of the community and participated in many bowling tournaments and leagues together. She dedicated 24 years of service at the Hallmark distribution center in Liberty Missouri where she was affectionately known as Mert. She retired in 1992 after the loss of her husband in 1991. Her beloved dog Maggie was her close companion for many years following. Maggie will join Margaret upon the internment of their ashes at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Kearney, Missouri.
Margaret was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Harold Tuttle, Sr.; son Harold Tuttle, Jr; sisters, Marjorie Griggs and Delores Webber; brother, Edward Jenks.
She is survived by longtime friend Jeannie Johnson, grandchildren, and several beloved nieces/nephews and great nieces/nephews.
