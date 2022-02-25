Margaret Sue Poe
12/28/1927 ~ 02/22/2022
Margaret Sue (Holt) Poe, 94, of rural Kearney, Missouri, passed away February 22, 2022 at Valley Manor and Rehabilitation Center in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Margaret was born on December 28, 1927, at the farm home outside of Kearney, Missouri the daughter of the Late Ross and the Late Beulah (Dagley) Holt. She rode a horse to Bethel until high school at Excelsior Springs. Her favorite childhood things were her little red wagon and her horse. Upon graduation from Excelsior she went to work in Kansas City at the Army Depot.
After he returned from the war, she married Bill Poe and they were married for 65 years at the time of his death. They were livestock farmers from the time they were married until they retired. After they retired they bought a fifth-wheeler and enjoyed spending the winter in Arizona with their friends. Margaret loved working with their livestock and was happy to spend her working years doing this.
Visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, Feb 28, 2022, at Hidden Valley Funeral Home of Kearney, followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Margaret's burial will take place at noon Monday, Feb 28, 2022 at Fairview Cemetery. Services will be officiated by Jay Bettis. Memorial donations may be directed to First United Methodist Church in Kearney, or to the Salvation Army.
