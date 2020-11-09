Margery June Dorsel
Born June 18, 1926. Passed Nov. 7, 2020.
June was a member of the Second Baptist Church, Liberty, Missouri since 1961. She was active in the Liberty Hospital Auxiliary, the Clay County Archives, WMU, Meals on Wheels and a 40-year member of the Alexander Doniphan Chapter of D. A. R.
June was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years Robert E. Dorsel, Sr. and daughter Suellen Dorsel.
She is survived by Leanne Dorsel Frazier, Robert E. Dorsel, Jr., Denise Dorsel Effrein, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Services will be at a later date.
