Marian E. Fine, 83, of Liberty, MO, passed away Aug. 18, 2021 at Riverbend Health Care Facility. No public services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rebuilding Together Clay County, 2050 Plumbers Way #150, Liberty, MO 64068.
Marian was born March 31, 1938 in Falls City, NE to Martin and Elizabeth Witt. She graduated from high school. Marian married Claude Fine after she moved to the Liberty area. She was the owner of Gene’s Cleaners for 47 years. Marian loved spending time outdoors, skiing, and spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks. She earned her pilot’s license and enjoyed flying whenever she got the chance.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Claude Fine; her brother, Ralph Witt; her sister, Catherine Miller; and her son, Mike Lind.
Marian is survived by her sisters, Virginia Brumbargh of Topeka, KS, Lewis Witt of Topeka, KS, Dot Marsh of Albany, OR, and Jo Marlow of New Caney, TX; her grandson, Kenneth Hall (Kylie) of Liberty, MO; her five great-grandchildren, as well as other relatives and friends.
Fond memories and condolences for Marian may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com, as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
