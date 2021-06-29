Marianna Belle Maudlin, 90, of Liberty, MO, passed away June 27, 2021. Graveside services will be noon, Friday, July 2 at Missouri Veteran Cemetery, 20109 Bus. MO-13, Higginsville, MO 64037. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cameron’s Veteran’s Home.
Marianna was born March 23, 1931 in Van Buren Township, MO to Herschel and Pearl Tate. She graduated from Blue Springs High School. Marianna earned Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from what is now University of Central Missouri. She started as a third grade teacher, but spent the rest of her over 30-year career as a first grade teacher, retiring from the Liberty School District.
Marianna eloped with the love of her life, Frank Maudlin in the 1950s. They raised a family in the Liberty community. She loved game shows, puzzles, and embraced technology and was known to be on Words with Friends, Sudoku, and reconnecting with friends and family on Facebook. Marianna grew up in the New Liberty Baptist Church and was later a member of Second Baptist Church of Liberty. She was active in the church and loved volunteering in the Sunday school.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herschel and Pearl Tate.
Marianna is survived by her husband of over 60 years, Frank Maudlin; her children, Tim Maudlin, and Tina Dorsey (Darrin); her grandchildren, Timothy Parks, Todd Parks, and Tanya Adama; her sister, Elaine Cox of Rapid City, SD; as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Fond memories and condolences for Marianna may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com, as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
