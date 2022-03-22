Marie C. Snapp (nee) Crocetti, 101 years young, passed away on March 14, 2022.
Born on February 10, 1921 in Westchester PA the family eventually moved to Baltimore MD. In 1942 she married Frederick A. Eder, and they had two children, Diane (Inge) of W. Virginia, Barbara (Jerry) Wiggenjost of Liberty, MO.
She worked in Maryland at Central Police District as a Clerk Typist II for many years until an unfortunate accident ended her career. She lived in Boyce, VA, Savannah, GA and Orlando, FL and moved to Liberty, MO in 1994.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Nick and Eva Crocetti of Baltimore, MD, 5 brothers and 2 sisters, all of Maryland and one grandchild. Survivors include both daughters, brother Howard (Mary of Finksburg MO), 4 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 3 great- great-grandchildren. For service time and date: www.heartlandcremation.com
