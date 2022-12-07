Marie C. “Susie” Ford, 82, of Kearney, MO, formerly of Liberty, MO passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at her home. She was born December 19, 1939, in St. Joseph, MO to Morris and Iva Marie Close.
Susie graduated from Benton High School in 1958 and was united in marriage to Delmar R. Ford on July 9, 1961. They made their home in Helena and Union Star, MO before moving to Liberty, MO.
Susie made it known that her door was always open to the neighborhood kids and friends of her daughters whether it be for a snack, bathroom break or just to have a conversation. She was an active leader in the Girl Scout program and was employed for many years by the Liberty School District as a “cafeteria lady” at Liberty Senior High School where she was admired by many of the students and staff. She was also a member of Liberty Baptist Church where she enjoyed attending Bible Study, baking treats for Vacation Bible School and Sunday School students and helping to prepare meals for the congregation pot lucks.
Susie is survived by her husband of 61 years, Delmar; children, Glenna (Brian) Rice, Karen (Steve) Bronson, and Patricia (James) Tournear; 9 grandchildren, Kayla Bronson, Cody Tournear, Holly (Greg) Gerke, Leah (Sean) Hadel, Trevor Tournear, Collin Rice, Anna Bronson, Lora Bronson and Victoria Tournear; and 4 great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Arizona Hadel and Miles and Louis Gerke; brother, Ken (Gretchen) Simpson; brother-in-law, Wendell Ford; sister-in-laws, Norma Jean Ford and Mary Simpson; several nieces and nephews; and 2 very special people, Carolyn Ridings and Fern Porter, whose friendship was always considered a cherished gift.
Mrs. Ford was preceded in death by her son, Michael Ray Ford; her parents, Morris Close and Iva Marie (William) Simpson; her brothers, Phillip Close and Jim Simpson; her in-laws, Lee Roy and Gladys Ford; and a special sister-in-law, Janice Ford.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, December 10, 2022, at Liberty Baptist Church, 1000 Birmingham Rd., Liberty, MO at 11 a.m. with Joe Crossett officiating. Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of service.
