Marietta Kay (Fulton) Ostrander, 86, of Smithville, MO, passed away Jan. 29, 2021, at NorthCare Hospice House with loved ones at her side.
Kay was born Oct. 13, 1934, in Gallatin, MO, one of seven children of Carl and Nora Marie (Hacker) Fulton. She was a retired bus driver for the Park Hill School District and member of New Hope Church of the Nazarene.
Along with her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her first husband, Angelo C. Caproitti and second husband, Donald E. Ostrander; siblings, Richard, Wayne, Marvin and Donna; and infant daughter, Carletta.
Survivors include her children, Angela M. McKinley (Phillip), Angelo John Caproitti (Cindy) and Geino C. Caproitti (Beverly); grandchildren, Shelly, Jason, Tiffany, Angel, Angelo Jr., Cody, Jesse, Amanda and Josh; great grandchildren, McKenna, Sienna, Parker, Cruz, Katie, Braydon, Trevor, Kiana, Jaiden, Josh, James, Daniel, Noah, Naomi and Sayge; great-great granddaughter, Briella; sister, Doris Guyett; brother, Robert Fulton; as well as many nieces and nephews. She also leaves a stepson, Donald E. Ostrander, Jr.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
