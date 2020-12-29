Marilyn L. Linneman Chapple, the daughter of Werner and Olivia (Rohwer) Linneman was born July 16, 1931, in Salisbury, Missouri. She attended Salisbury High School, graduating in 1949. On Aug. 23, 1951, Marilyn was united in marriage to Robert (Bob) Chapple in Salisbury. They became the parents of three children, Larry, Cheri and Julie. They traveled with Bob’s Air Force service before settling in Unionville, Missouri, for nine years. In 1966, the family moved to Rock Port, Missouri, where Marilyn lived until 2014. Since then, Marilyn lived in Liberty, Missouri, to be closer to her family.
Marilyn maintained a seamstress business for most of her life and she enjoyed serving on the Fairfax Community Hospital Board, as a 4-H leader, and as a volunteer for many other organizations. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church, Rock Port, where she enjoyed singing in the choir and serving on the Altar Guild. She took great pleasure in sewing altar paraments and stoles for several pastors through the years. Marilyn passed away Dec. 11, 2020, at Liberty Hospital, Liberty, Missouri, at the age of 89.
Besides her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by husband, Bob Chapple, sister Athlene Robertson, brothers, Wernell Linneman and Gerald Linneman. Survivors include one son, Larry Chapple (Sharon), Overland Park, Kansas, and two daughters, Cheri Dryer (Darrell), Liberty, Missouri and Julie Treloar, St. Louis, Missouri; seven grandchildren Kent Dryer (Stacy), Kansas City, Andrew Chapple (Nicole), Olathe, KS, Valerie Chapple, Roeland Park, KS, Kirk Dryer (Cody Swiney), Nashville, TN, Tim Treloar, St. Louis, Kelcie Beahan (Eric), Shawnee, KS and Susan Treloar, Columbia. Also, seven great grandchildren Enslie, Kade, Layne and Macklin Dryer, Catie and Kayla Chapple and Emery Beahan.
Memorials may be directed to the University of Missouri Extension Graves-Chapple Research Farm and Community Hospital in Fairfax for new X-ray machine. Services will be held January 2 and are private due to the current pandemic.
There is no visitation.
Private Family Inurnment: Greenhill Cemetery, Rock Port.
Arrangements: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
There is no visitation.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.