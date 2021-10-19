Marion Delbert Weaver was born May 3, 1930 in Montserrat, Johnson County, Missouri to Samuel Milton Weaver and Bertha Alma Damm.
He passed on Oct. 12, 2021 at Valley Manor and Rehabilitation Center in Excelsior Springs, Missouri.
Marion married Opal Lorene White on Jan. 8, 1955. She preceded him in death. He has two sons and one daughter living, Howard Wesley of Wheatland MO, Darrell Allen and wife Lois of Branson MO and Leeta and husband Richard Spies of Lathrop MO. Two granddaughters, Sarah Wallace and Sarah Spies and four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters. Five sisters are still living, Georgia Nell Highley of Bolivar, Pauline Doris Phillips of Joplin, Dorothy Ann O’Brien of Allen, Texas, Bonnie Louise Kempfer of Lamar, and Dolores Lee Thompson of Jasper.
Marion attended school in Wyoming and graduated from high school at El Dorado Springs, Missouri in 1948. He attended the University of Missouri in Columbia with a football scholarship after graduating. He served in the Army in Bad Hersfeld Germany between 1952 and 1954 and worked for many years for Ford Motor Company of Claycomo as an electrician before retiring to help family in business.
Marion belonged to the South Liberty Baptist Church of Liberty. While living in Liberty, he was active in the Masons.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 20, 2021 with a Masonic service at 11:30 a.m. and funeral service following immediately after at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO.
