Mark Joseph Leatz, "Chef", 64, of the Kansas City Northland, passed away Dec. 3, 2021, at K. U. Medical Center with loved ones at his side.
Mark was born Feb. 20, 1957, in Syracuse, NY, and grew up in Raytown, MO where he graduated from Raytown South High School in 1976. Following graduation Mark joined the US Navy, receiving honorable discharge as an Aircraft Mechanic. He worked 25 years in sales of aircraft parts before he joined his wife Cathy at her American Family agency in Liberty. Most recently Mark proudly received his culinary arts degree from Art Institutes International and became a Chef for Mosaic Life Care and later Atchison Hospital in Atchison, KS. He was a lifelong Catholic.
Mark was united in marriage to the love of his life, Cathy Philipp in 1997 and they have a son and two adoring grandchildren. His parents, Richard F. and Judith Claire (Winning) Leatz preceded him in death.
Along with his wife, Cathy, Mark leaves his son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Erica Leatz, and grandchildren Bryson and Zoey. He also leaves brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by service at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Dec. 11, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Harvesters or the City Union Mission.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.