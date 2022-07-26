Marlayne Beemer, age 89, of Kirkwood, Missouri passed away Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Dolan Memory Care Homes in St. Louis.
It was on the 18th day of January in 1933 that Fordyce Carlton and Fannie Ethel (Williams) Close of Green Ridge, welcomed their baby girl Marlayne Close, into their home.
She was a graduate of Green Ridge High School, Class of 1951.
On February 8, 1952, in Green Ridge, MO, she married Gilbert Ray Campbell, and to this union three daughters were born. On February 2, 1962, Marlayne was united in marriage to Richard Lincoln Beemer in Raytown, MO, and to this union one son was born. Richard preceded her in death on July 5, 2015.
Marlayne received her Associate of Arts from Orange Coast College. With hard work and determination, she became the top realtor in Orange County, CA, and later became the executive assistant to the President of Santa Fe International Engineering.
She was an active member of the Community of Christ Church, holding the office of Elder in the priesthood.
Marlayne liked to be involved in many clubs throughout her life like the Sweet Adelines and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She was an avid gardener, which led to her becoming a member of the Green Thumb Garden Club of Kearney and the Liberty Town and Country Garden Club. She also liked to sing and enjoyed her time with the Liberty Community Choir and Liberty Methodist Church Choir. She also liked painting, decorating her home, traveling and investing in real estate. Her greatest enjoyment in life came from spending time taking care of her family.
Left to carry on Marlayne's legacy are her daughters, Marla Gay Franklin and Lauren Alice Kennedy; her son, Richard (Rick) Alan Beemer and wife Connie; grandchildren, Christopher Dean Franklin and wife Michelle, Gregory Alan Franklin, Kevin Ray Franklin and wife Laura, Bryon Edward Henderson and wife Casey, Bradley Stephen Henderson and wife Valerie, Clint Samuel Henderson and wife Leslie, Jacqueline Marlayne Kennedy, Sierra Suzanne Kennedy, Alexandra (Beemer) Randall and husband Ben, Richard Lincoln Beemer II, Melanie Madden, Ian Madden, and Kylie Madden; 15 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
In addition to her parents and husband, Marlayne was preceded in death by her brother, Harlan Close; a daughter, Carla Sue Henderson; and two great-grandchildren, Emma Lea Franklin and Lucas Allen Franklin.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home with the Rev. Connie Beemer officiating. Entombment will be held in the Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association.
