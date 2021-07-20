Marnie Nicole (Keith) Ritter, 51, of Glenaire, passed away July 12, 2021. A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, Sat., July 24 with memorial services at noon at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kansas City Pet Project.
Marnie was born May 26, 1970 in Kirksville, MO to James and Nancy Keith. She graduated from Columbia College with a bachelor’s degree in business. Marnie worked a variety of jobs, loved working with kids, and was lately a building secretary for Robidoux Middle School. She has also been working as the city clerk for the City of Glenaire. Marnie raised her two children, Zack and Ashley. She loved animals; she was known for raising many animals, though dogs, cats, and horses were favorites. Marnie loved murder mysteries and true crime and Halloween. She collected sugar skulls, figurines, and crosses.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Nancy Keith in 2004; her grandparents, Carl and Marjorie Keith; and her aunt, Lillie Ann “Honey” Keith.
Marnie is survived by her children, Zack and Ashley Ritter; her father and step-mother, James and Connie Keith; her aunt, Carla Gay-Donaldson (Fred); her cousin, Vincent Fisher (Mehrak) and their daughter, Aryana; as well as other relatives and friends.
Fond memories and condolences for Marnie may be left at www.churcharcherpasley.com, as arrangements are under the direction of Church-Archer-Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
