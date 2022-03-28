Marsha Faye Buckler was born July 10, 1953, to Agnes and Herman Curry Brooks. She passed away on March 25, 2022 at her home in Holt.
Marsha was united in marriage to Terry Buckler on October 20, 1984. They built a beautiful life and home together in Holt, Missouri, raising two children and giving all the glory to God. Marsha’s pride and joy were her three granddaughters, Annika, Toni and Mattie.
Marsha passed away peacefully at home and now rests in the arms of the Lord. Marsha was loved and cherished by all her family and many friends. She will be eternally missed.
Marsha is survived by her husband, Terry Buckler, who she affectionately called “Truck Driver;" her son, Aaron Dobson (Gayle); daughter, Hana Modrell (Nick); granddaughters, Annika Dobson, Toni Modrell and Mattie Modrell.
Service will be held at Community Covenant Church, 1820 S. Jefferson St., Kearney, Missouri on April 1, 2022 at 6 p.m. Shake and Howdy will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m., service will be at 6 p.m. followed by snacks, memory sharing and fellowship. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Northland Therapeutic Riding Center, P.O. Box 1267, Kearney, MO 64060.
