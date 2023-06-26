Martine Michael, 63, of Lathrop, Missouri, passed away June 24, 2023.

Mrs. Michael was born March 31, 1960, in Topeka, Kansas, to Lyell and Johanna Ocobock. Martine graduated from Highland Park High School in 1978. Martine worked at AT&T for 40 years and enjoyed flower gardening. Martine loved being a mom and grandmother more than anything.

