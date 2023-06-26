Martine Michael, 63, of Lathrop, Missouri, passed away June 24, 2023.
Mrs. Michael was born March 31, 1960, in Topeka, Kansas, to Lyell and Johanna Ocobock. Martine graduated from Highland Park High School in 1978. Martine worked at AT&T for 40 years and enjoyed flower gardening. Martine loved being a mom and grandmother more than anything.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lyell and Johanna Ocobock; and sister, Tirell Ocobock.
She is survived by her husband, Bryant Michael; daughters, Aubrey Michael, Ellyce Grassley and Alexis Katzer; son, Colton Michael; and grandchildren, Jacob Paige, Rece Paige, Chance Grassley, Tatum Grassley, Corynn Grassley, Macelin Katzer, Urbin Katzer, and Bowen Michael; sisters, Avril Thompson and Raena Sommers.
The family invites you to partake in Martine’s celebration of life on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 6333 SE Atchison Road, Lathrop, Missouri from 3 to 7 p.m. You are encouraged to sport your favorite KU attire in honor of her love of the Jayhawks, adorn anything floral for her love of gardening and bring your favorite memory to share.
