Marvin Weishaar, 88, of Liberty, passed away October 27, 2020.
Visitation from 10:00 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., Saturday, November 14th at St. James Catholic Church, 309 S Stewart Rd, Liberty; a Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at noon, November 14th at the Church.
Burial with Military Honors in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 5001 Northeast Cookingham Drive, Kansas City, MO 64156.
