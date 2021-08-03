Mary Ann Purcell Farmer, 84, a long-time Kearney, MO resident, passed away, Friday, July 30, 2021, at Quail Run Health Care Center, Cameron, MO. Services will be held at Kearney Bible Church, 15019 Clear Creek Drive, Kearney, MO 64060, on August 7, 2021, at 10:00 am. Graveside Service will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery, Kearney, MO.
Mary Ann was born in Texas County, MO, June 2, 1937, to Mattie Schoolfield Ellington and Leslie Roosevelt Purcell. She had 3 siblings, George (Georgiann) Purcell (2005), Doniphan, MO, Evelyn (Tom) Clemons, Cameron, MO, and Marvin Ellington, Omaha, NE.
Mary Ann graduated from Smithville High School and was a member of Kearney Bible Church. She enjoyed making cakes, doing all kinds of crafts, and was best known for her doll collection.
In 1959, Mary Ann married Irvin Middleton Farmer, who preceded her in death in 2009. She had 3 children, Jeff (Debi) Farmer, Vicki (Steven) Shrewsbury and Vic Farmer (4/2006).
She has 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Mary Ann Farmer (Purcell), please visit funeral-home.tributestore.com or contact Poland-Thompson Funeral Home at 816-632-2158.
