Mary Elizabeth "Libby" Brown, 84, of Holt, MO, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at 12:08 am on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Liberty Hospital in Liberty, MO.
A visitation is scheduled from 5-6:30 pm on Thursday, October 1, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. A private graveside service will be held at Asbury Cemetery in Harris, MO. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Asbury Cemetery in Harris, MO or Campground Cemetery in Osgood, MO.
Libby was born on February 27, 1936, in Wintersville, MO to Raileigh Baker "Runt" and Catherine Lucille (Rush) Cook. She attended school at Newtown Harris School until her family moved to Kansas City. She graduated from Ruskin High School in 1955.
In 1950, Libby was set up on a blind date with Lawrence Patrick "Pat" Brown at the Galt Fair. They were united in marriage on August 14, 1955, at Marlborough Baptist Church in Kansas City, MO. To this union, three daughters were born: Patricia Kay, Catherine Marie and Rebecca Lynn.
Libby's longest job was 30+ years for Dr. Jim Bob Long's Veterinary Clinic in Kearney, MO.
Pat and Libby were charter members of Northern Hills Baptist Church in Holt, MO. She was a devout Christian woman who loved the Lord with all her heart! They were very active in their church and attended faithfully for many years. Libby loved working in the nursery where she cared for many little children. She fully believed and instilled in all her family that we will one day see her again!
Libby is preceded in death by her parents, Raileigh Baker and Catherine Lucille Cook. Survivors include her husband, Lawrence Patrick Brown; daughters, Patricia Kay "Trish" Brown, Catherine Marie "Cathy" Compton and Rebecca Lynn "Becky" Clemons and husband Mike; grandchildren, Shane Patrick Compton and wife Cara, Hailey Beth Compton Holder and husband Michael, Jordan Michael Clemons and Allie Makenzie Owens and husband Jake; great granddaughters, Reese Elizabeth Compton and Paige Leanna Compton; sister, Linda Catherine Chandler and husband Art; aunt, Joanne Cochran; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
