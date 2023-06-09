Mary Elizabeth Weishaar, 89, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away on June 8, 2023. Mary was buried in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 5001 Northeast Cookingham Drive, Kansas City, Missouri, on June 13, 2023.

Mary was born November 9, 1933 in Chapman, Kansas to Gustav and Anna Czinczoll. She graduated from Dickson County Community High School in 1951 and attended the University of Kansas. Mary was joined in marriage to Marvin Weishaar on June 12, 1954. She was an elementary school teacher for several years before devoting the rest of her life to raising her family.

