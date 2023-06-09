Mary Elizabeth Weishaar, 89, of Liberty, Missouri, passed away on June 8, 2023. Mary was buried in Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, 5001 Northeast Cookingham Drive, Kansas City, Missouri, on June 13, 2023.
Mary was born November 9, 1933 in Chapman, Kansas to Gustav and Anna Czinczoll. She graduated from Dickson County Community High School in 1951 and attended the University of Kansas. Mary was joined in marriage to Marvin Weishaar on June 12, 1954. She was an elementary school teacher for several years before devoting the rest of her life to raising her family.
Throughout her life, Mary was active in her church and community. For over 50 years she directed and played the piano and organ for the choirs at St. James Catholic Church. She helped create and build the church’s rosary garden and organized the Divine Mercy Sunday celebration. Mary was also an active member of the Assistance League of Kansas City, which included serving as President. She volunteered with the Boy Scouts and served on the Liberty School Board for 10 years, also serving as President.
Mary was a loyal KU basketball fan and loved “waving the wheat” and singing the Sunflower Song. She also enjoyed traveling with Marvin.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents Gustav and Anna Czinczoll, and her husband Marvin.
She is survived by her daughter, Marlene Nay; her sons, Marc Weishaar (Eileen), Martin Weishaar (Janet), Matthew Weishaar (Anne Margaret), and Michael Weishaar (Beth); as well as 15 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
To leave condolences or fond memories of Mary, please visit ChurchArcherPasley.com, as arrangements are under the direction of Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 816-781-2000.
