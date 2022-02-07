Mary Estelle Pogson
August 17, 1926 - February 2, 2022
Mary Miller Pogson was born August 17, 1926 on a farm near Corder, Missouri to John Frederick Miller and Mary Florence Cullom Miller. During her early life she worked on the family farm and there developed her lifelong love for horses and rode her horse, Babe, to a one-room country grade school. Following graduation from Higginsville High School she attended Missouri Valley College for a year in anticipation of nurses training at Kansas City General Hospital as a Naval Cadet Nurse. She completed her RN degree there and met her dear husband-to-be, George William Pogson, whom she married April 23, 1949.
The couple eventually settled in 1953 in George's hometown, Pittsburg, Kansas, where George Pogson practiced internal medicine and Mary worked both as a nurse in his practice and as a homemaker. George and Mary also raised champion Charolais cattle. Mary was a very active part of this enterprise, serving as the business manager. Along with her children and friends, Mary spent many hours riding her beloved horse, Blue. She was an active member of the First United Methodist Church of Pittsburg and demonstrated a strong Christian faith. She also served as President and was a Golden Girl of the AQ chapter of PEO. She volunteered regularly at local blood drives as well.
Two children were born to this couple, George William (Bill) Pogson III and Mary Ellen Pogson Knop. Mary was very active in the activities of her children and their friends. Following the death of George in 1996, Mary moved to Liberty in 2008, where she made many new friends. She died February 2, 2022 following a slow decline in health after a stroke in 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband George, her parents, and her brother Fred Miller. Surviving family members are son Dr. Bill (Pamela) Pogson, Blue Springs, MO and daughter Mary Ellen (Kevin) Knop, Liberty, MO, as well as her grandchildren who knew her as GranMary. They are granddaughter Corrie (David) Rothman, Carmel Valley, CA, grandson Brian (Megan) Knop, Carrollton, TX, granddaughters Carolyn (Kaleb) Gilmore, Overland Park, KS, and Catherine (Andrew) Lewis, Kansas City, MO, as well as her precious great grandchildren, Henry Rothman, Vivienne Lewis and George Knop.
Mary will be remembered fondly for her love of family, friends, and animals, and for her vivacious personality. Her joyful, playful, and caring spirit drew many people to her.
On Thursday, February 17, 2022 there will be a celebratory reception for friends and family from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Crestwood Country Club, 304 W. Crestview Ave., Pittsburg, KS 66762. A private family burial service will precede the reception at Highland Cemetery in Pittsburg. Local arrangements: Brenner Mortuary (620) 231-5600.
On Saturday, February 26, 2022, visitation will begin at 1 p.m. followed by a service celebrating Mary's life at 2 p.m., at Liberty United Methodist Church, 1001 Sunset, Liberty, MO. Following the service, there will be a celebratory reception for family and friends from 3 to 5:30 p.m. at Conrad’s, 210 North State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Local arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Liberty United Methodist Church (1001 Sunset, Liberty MO 64068), Liberty Animal Shelter (101 E. Kansas St., Liberty, MO 64068) or to Southeast Kansas Humane Society (PO Box 783, Pittsburg, KS 66762 or at www.thesekhumanesociety.com/donate).
