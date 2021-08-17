Mary Faith Seeley, 86 of Kansas City, MO passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021 at North Kansas City Hospital. Services will be at 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 at the Speaks Suburban Chapel, 18020 E. 39th St., Independence, MO 64055. Private burial will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Lamoni, IA. Mary was born Jan. 27, 1935 in Brewton, AL to Earl and Faith (McCall) Higdon. She moved to Lamoni at an early age and later to the Kansas City area where she graduated from Maple Woods Community College with an AAS degree. She was a beloved wife, mother and homemaker who had also worked as a secretary for a law firm. She enjoyed raising poodles and gardening and loved craft work making jewelry.
Survivors include; 3 children, Steven Everett Seeley and wife Nora of Shingle Springs, CA; Sarah Faith Howard and husband Michael James of Holt, MO and Jamie Ella Seeley of Denver, CO; a brother, Bill Higdon and wife Phyllis of Grand Forks, ND; 3 grandchildren, Aron, Rachael and Mona and 4 great grandchildren, Eve, Bishop, Hana and Nour. She was preceded in death by her husband James Seeley in 1997, a grandson, Owen James Howard in 2011 and 2 sisters, Winnifred H. Piepergerdes in 2004 and Betty Bernice Graeff in 1984. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.speakschapel.com (Arrangements: Speaks Suburban Chapel (816) 373-3600)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.