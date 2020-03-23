Mary Fern (Harris) Warren, 87, Kearney, died March 21, 2020. Services will be announced at a later date at Providence Baptist Church. Private burial was in Providence Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Providence Cemetery Association, 12206 N. Stark Ave., Kansas City, MO 64167. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
Obituaries for the Courier-Tribune are free for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (816) 781-4941.
Funeral homes may fax information to (816) 414-3340 or email to obits@mycouriertribune.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Courier-Tribune publishes on Thursday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
Latest News
- Platte-Clay Electric Cooperative postpones annual meeting
- Former Blue Jay earns first-team all-American honors
- Crews to remove bridge deck portion on the I-435
- State parks remain open for day use
- DONNA'S DAY: Create fake spills for April Fool's Day
- Spring snapshot: Who, what, when, where just the beginning of questions facing Husker WR room
- Forecast calls for more flooding in Missouri this spring
- The Olympics wait gets longer for Missouri alum Karissa Schweizer
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 18
-
Apr 19
-
May 2
-
May 17
Upcoming Events
-
Apr 18
-
Apr 19
-
May 2
-
May 17
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.