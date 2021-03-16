In Memoriam
Mary Fern Warren
1932 - 2020
Mary Fern (Harris) Warren, 87, a former longtime Liberty, MO resident, joined her husband Leonard in their eternal home on March 21, 2020. She passed away peacefully at Westbrook Care Center in Kearney surrounded by family, following a six-year diagnosis with Alzheimer's.
Mary was born April 19, 1932, in Smithville, MO, the seventh of nine children of Grover Cleveland and Ruth Elizabeth (Van Bibber) Harris. Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Warren; siblings, Paul Harris, Frances Reeves, Chester Harris, Alberta Hall, Sarah Elliott and Nina Shannon; and grandchildren, Jason and Holly.
Mary was a member of Providence Baptist Church for 73 years.
Survivors include her children, Joyce Thompson (Monty), Ronald Warren (Christie), Barbara Dever (Casey), Debbie Horton (Terry) and Carla Maxwell (Jerry); 14 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and a 28th due in May; sisters, Della Clapp and Wilma Shannon; as well as many nephews, nieces, cousins including Patty and Karen Warren; other family members and friends, including a special friend, like family, Rita Dever and her family.
Mary was laid to rest next to Leonard in Providence Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Providence Cemetery Association, c/o Providence Baptist Church, 12206 N. Stark Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64167. You may share a message with the family or sign an on-line guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.