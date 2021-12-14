Mary Jane Campbell Houston
February 24, 1931 - December 2, 2021
Mary Jane was born in Louisville, KY, to Henry C. Campbell and Miriam Seeger Campbell. She attended the University of Louisville before her marriage to Julian L. Houston in August 1950. They served Presbyterian churches in Stanford, KY; Louisville KY; Liberty, MO and Kansas City MO. Mary Jane graduated from William Jewell College in 1968. She taught 3rd grade in the Liberty Public Schools for 20 years before retiring in 1991.
Music was her soul food and church was her home. She sang in church choirs her entire life and in the Fine Arts Chorale. She served in leadership roles at Linwood United Church and First Presbyterian Church of Liberty and on committees for Heartland Presbytery.
Mary Jane is survived by her three children, Kate Houston (Barb Becker), Henry Houston and Graham Houston (Kathy); two grandchildren, Jennifer Lane (Zack) and Jason Houston (Dana); and two great-grandchildren, Harper Lane and Grayson Lane.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Liberty on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, preceded by a visitation at 10 a.m. Masks are required. The service will be streamed live at First Presbyterian Church's YouTube page.
The family suggests contributions in her memory to First Presbyterian Church Liberty, Linwood United Church, Kansas City Hospice or the organization of your choice.
Funeral Arrangements: Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.
