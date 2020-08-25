Mary Joette Domingos was born May 1, 1949 in California, one of six children, to Joseph and Daisy (Meeds) Domingos, and passed away on August 16, 2020 peacefully in her sleep at home in Holt, MO, after a battle with lung cancer that started in 2018.
Mary moved to Holt, MO from eastern Washington to be near her daughter and granddaughter in late 2015, but grew up in Rio Linda, California where she graduated from Rio Linda High School in 1967. In 1968, she married Ronald Gene Hodges and gave birth to a son later that year and a daughter in 1971. In 1976, they divorced.
Mary Jo began independently creating at a young age and won awards as a teen for watercolor, batik and perspective drawing. She sold her first oil painting at the age of 17. As time went on, Mary began to create again, winning two awards at the Jackson County fair in Oregon in 1997 for woven bead jewelry. She gave an exhibition of her skills in 2003 for "Arts of Snohomish" and in 2004 won two first prizes for her unusual beadwork at the Evergreen State Fair in Washington. In 2010, she displayed her many talents in the library in Monroe, WA. Mary received her Native American name, Mary White Swan, in 1992 from a 7th generation Chiricahua-Apache medicine man. Her father was born a first generation Portuguese-American and her mother was born in Canada.
Mary strongly believed that, "Encouragement of a child's natural talents is the greatest gift you can give," so she gave her children her entrepreneurial spirit and the belief they could do anything with a do-it-yourself attitude and constant lessons in ingenuity. Everyone who knew her remarked on how intelligent and articulate Mary was, even when strong differences of opinion inevitably arose. She was a fierce mother with the greenest of thumbs who loved crafting, gardening, canning, genealogy, Simon and Garfunkel, Disney movies like "Up", family and community. When asked how she wanted to be remembered, she said this: "I tried as hard as I could and it worked."
She is survived by her son, Sloane T (Hodges) Dressler of Kenmore, WA, her daughter, Simonie Justine (Hodges) Wilson of Holt, MO, who was holding her hand when she took her last breath, and one granddaughter, Heidi Justine Becker, also of Holt. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, Carol and Toni and her favorite Aunt Faye Meeds just a week prior, all of California.
No services due to Covid-19. No visitation; cremation.
Arrangements and condolences in care of Fry-Bross & Spidle Funeral Home, Kearney, MO.
