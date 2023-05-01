Mary Josephine (Ferris) Colgan, 75, of Liberty, MO, passed away April 28, 2023, at Liberty Hospital.
Mary Jo was born March 5, 1948, in Omaha, Nebraska, the third of four children of Ned and Blanche (Hartz) Ferris. She graduated from Mercy High School in Omaha, and later attended the University of Nebraska, Omaha.
Mary Jo was united in marriage to Daniel Thomas Colgan on December 28, 1968, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Omaha. Following Dan’s military service, Mary Jo and Dan moved to the Liberty area, where he established his dental practice and she worked alongside him in his office for 40 years.
Mary Jo completed her bachelor’s degree in art at William Jewell College. She was a lifelong Catholic and active member of St. James' parish. She enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels and volunteering wherever she could. At St. James, she assisted preparing funeral dinners, was a member of the over 50s club and enjoyed playing contract bridge.
Along with her parents, Mary Jo was preceded in death by an infant son, Mark Thomas Colgan, in 1975. She leaves her husband of 54 years, Dr. Daniel Colgan; children, Scott Colgan, Tim Colgan and Cari Knudson and her husband Lt. Col. Dan Knudson; grandchildren, Taylor Colgan and his wife Paige, Brittany Colgan, Ella Knudson and Lia Knudson; great-grandson, Logan Colgan; siblings, Fr. Robert Ferris (wife Mary Kay deceased), Sis. Nedine Ferris and Barbara Thompson (husband Gary deceased); five nieces, three nephews and their families, as well as other family members and friends.
The Rosary will be said at 6 p.m. followed by visitation until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, I-35 at State Route 291, Liberty, MO. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, at St. James Catholic Church, 309 S. Stewart Road, Liberty. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Liberty Meals on Wheels.
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via www.parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel (816) 781-8228.
