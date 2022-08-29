Mary Louise Goodrich Melvin, 92, formerly of Blockton, IA, and Liberty, MO, peacefully entered into rest on August 29, 2022, at Valley Manor in Excelsior Springs, where she lived the past three years. She was surrounded by loving family in her final days.
Mary was born June 22, 1930, in McCloud County, CA, the eldest of four daughters of Clifford H. and Mildred Akers Goodrich. She grew up on a farm in Grundy County, MO, and graduated from Trenton High School. Mary was united in marriage to Orville Eugene Melvin on July 3, 1949. They soon moved to Blockton, IA, where they operated Melvin Hardware, Plumbing and Heating from 1957 to 1993. Orville and Mary moved to Liberty, MO in 2002 to live near family. They were members of Liberty Baptist Church.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Mildred; and husband of 70 years, Orville. Survivors include six children, Nancy Nappi (Victor), Gene Melvin, Steve Melvin (Janis), Richard Melvin, Annette Tracy (Matt) and Tim Melvin (Tracy); sisters, Evelyn Trickel, Margaret Ann Rice (John) and Karen Prewitt, all of Trenton; 17 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and #34 due in October; and a great-great-grandson due in September. She also leaves nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Visitation will begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a service celebrating Mary's life at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 5, at Park Lawn Northland Chapel, 1640 North Missouri Highway 291 (I-35 at Highway 291), Liberty, MO. She will be interred in Hopkins Cemetery in Hopkins, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to International Mission Board, 3806 Monument Ave., Richmond, VA 23230 (imb.org) or to Three Rivers Hospice, 700 Branch St., Suite 4, Platte City, MO 64079 (3rivershospice.com).
You may share a message with the family or sign an online guest book via parklawnfunerals.com. Arrangements: Park Lawn Northland Chapel, (816) 781-8228.
