Mary Louise Goodrich Melvin, 92, formerly of Blockton, IA, and Liberty, MO, peacefully entered into rest on August 29, 2022, at Valley Manor in Excelsior Springs, where she lived the past three years. She was surrounded by loving family in her final days.

Mary was born June 22, 1930, in McCloud County, CA, the eldest of four daughters of Clifford H. and Mildred Akers Goodrich. She grew up on a farm in Grundy County, MO, and graduated from Trenton High School. Mary was united in marriage to Orville Eugene Melvin on July 3, 1949. They soon moved to Blockton, IA, where they operated Melvin Hardware, Plumbing and Heating from 1957 to 1993. Orville and Mary moved to Liberty, MO in 2002 to live near family. They were members of Liberty Baptist Church.

