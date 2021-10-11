Mary Louise Schroeder (Dugan) and Alfred Edward Schroeder Jr., aged 89 and 94, died unexpectedly on September 27, 2021 and July 14, 2021.
Mary was born on October 2, 1931 in Orrick, Missouri, to Elnora Ross and Forest Connie Dugan.
Alfred was born on December 21, 1926 in Lexington, Missouri, to Alfred Edward Schroeder Sr and Mable Louise Bruns.
A small family gathering will hopefully be planned at a future date.
