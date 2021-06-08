Mary Ruth Turnage, 97, of Kearney, MO passed away at home on June 7, 2021. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend.
Ruth grew up in Lawson, Missouri graduating from Lathrop High School in 1941. Ruth dedicated her life to serving others, she worked in admissions at William Jewell College until 2000, retiring after 30 years of service to the institution and its students. Ruth also worked for a number of years at Smith Hill and the office of Dr. Morrison.
Ruth was loyal to the community, volunteering at Liberty Hospital, Kearney Elementary School, Kearney Historical Society, and Kearney First Baptist Church up until 2019. An active member of Kearney First Baptist Church, Ruth belonged and served the congregation faithfully for 80 years.
An avid traveler, Ruth genuinely enjoyed traveling with family and friends to various places throughout the world. Although constantly on the move, Ruth always made time to spend with her family, which is what she loved doing most.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Cecil of 57 years and six brothers and sisters. She is survived by her daughter Elaine, husband Jerry, and grandkids Erica (Col. Brad Cowley) and Dirk (Sheri Gormley) Her son Bill, daughter-in-law Marty and sons Billy (Stephanie Turnage) and John (Tisha Turnage). Ruth had six great grandchildren, Owen (23), Morgan (20), Lilly (18), Katie (16), Brett (13), and George (6). Visitation will be from 10 – 11 a.m. Thursday June 10 at Kearney First Baptist Church; A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 10 at Kearney First Baptist Church with a burial to follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Kearney, MO. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the First Baptist Building Fund and the William Jewell Scholarship Fund.
