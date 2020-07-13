Matt Lehman, 37, of Kansas City, MO, passed away July 4, 2020 at home with family. Memorial services will be from 1 -3 p.m., Saturday, July 18 at Church Archer Pasley Funeral Home, 119 E. Franklin St., Liberty, MO 64068. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma Research Foundation, ACCRF.org. Masks are required.
